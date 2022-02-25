Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform on Display at AWS Experience at MWC 2022
SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks brings zero touch automation to private 5G networks and edge computing applications with its Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP). Aarna Networks is demonstrating the use of AMCOP with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), AWS EC2, and the open source Free5GC at the AWS Experience booth at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain, February 28 – March 3.
Communications service providers (CSPs) are reinventing themselves with AWS. With AWS, CSPs are innovating and building secure and scalable software driven networks, simplifying operations and reimagining the customer experience to accelerate tomorrow’s growth. At the AWS Experiential Demos booth, Aarna Networks will demonstrate a Private 5G core deployment use case using Red Hat and AWS technologies. The demo will show how the Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) is installed on a Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA) cluster and how AMCOP deploys a 5G core network service on another Kubernetes cluster running on an AWS EC2 instance. ROSA provides a way to accelerate application development by leveraging familiar OpenShift APIs and tools for deployments on AWS. AMCOP is one such application that can be installed on ROSA with a Kubernetes Operator. AMCOP can in-turn deploy cloud native network services and edge computing applications to other ROSA, AWS EKS, or Kubernetes on AWS EC2 clusters.
“Combining AWS Cloud and Red Hat OpenShift technologies with Aarna Network’s leadership in orchestration, lifecycle management, and closed loop automation of private 5G networks and edge computing applications will make it easy for customers to consume this new technology,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder & CEO at Aarna Networks.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
Priya Chakaborty
