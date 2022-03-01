Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,921 in the last 365 days.

First Anti-aging, Coral Safe Sunscreen with Methylene Blue hits the market

Several species of coral being tested with Methylene Blue as a new sunscreen ingredient that preserves coral health

Coral Reef for Methylene Blue Sunscreen Testing to establish coral protection

Scientists from Mblue Labs and the University of MD create new coral safe sunscreen that protects from UVB/UVA, repairs Photo-aging & delays Skin aging.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mblue Labs releases the first sunscreen based on a recent study that found Methylene Blue, a century old medicine, to be a highly effective, broad-spectrum UV irradiation protector that absorbs UVA and UVB, repairs ROS (Free Radicals) and UV irradiation induced DNA damages, and is safe for coral reefs. The research paper, "Ultraviolet radiation protection potentials of Methylene Blue for human skin and coral reef health " was published in Nature’s Scientific Reports (5/28/2021) https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-89970-2.

80% of today’s sunscreens use Oxybenzone as a chemical UV blocker, despite multiple studies that have shown it expedites the destruction of coral reefs. Several states and countries have now banned the use of Oxybenzone and its derivatives to stop the devastating effects on the world’s marine ecosystem. In addition, consumers focus primarily on the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) to prevent sunburns and potentially dangerous long-term health issues. However, SPF only measures UVB exposure, leaving sunscreen users vulnerable to UVA-triggered oxidative stress and photo-aging.

“Our peer-reviewed study demonstrates that Methylene Blue is an effective UV blocker with a number of highly desired characteristics as a novel ingredient to be included in sunscreens. It shows a broad spectrum absorption of both UVA and UVB rays, promotes DNA damage repair, combats reactive oxygen species (ROS) induced by UVA, and most importantly, poses no harm to coral reefs.” says the study’s senior author Dr. Kan Cao, Founder of Mblue Labs, Bluelene Skincare and a Professor at the University of Maryland Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics.

Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland have a pending patent on the property of Methylene Blue as an effective UV blocking agent that also delays skin aging and promotes DNA damage repair. The company’s first anti-aging sunscreen called “Bluevado SunFix”, contains the FDA approved, safe active ingredients Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, together with an optimized dosage of Methylene Blue.


“Our Vision for this novel multifunction sunscreen is deeply rooted in our concern for coral reefs - the rainforest of the ocean. We look forward to working with the industry and the FDA to get Methylene Blue included in the sunscreen monograph. We are confident that Bluevado SunFix not only delivers broad spectrum UVB/UVA protection and post sun repair, but also provides the full anti-aging benefits of our Bluelene Moisturizer with the same cosmetic elegance.” says Jasmin EL Kordi, CEO Mblue Labs.


This research was supported by a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer Grant (Grant: 1842745). This press release does not necessarily represent the views of the NSF. This study was conducted jointly by researchers at Mblue Labs and the University of Maryland.


About Mblue Labs + Bluelene:

MBlue Labs provides revolutionary anti-aging technology to consumers around the world. The company’s clinical skincare brand Bluelene uses patented ingredient Methylene Blue to repair and protect skin on the mitochondrial level. Mblue Labs’ recent research demonstrates Methylene Blue as the new retinol challenger for anti-aging treatments, in addition to its exciting properties as a new UV sunscreen.


More at: www.bluelene.com



Contact: Jasmin El Kordi (CEO, Mblue Labs) - Email: Jasmin@mbluelabs.com, Phone: 703-628-2956

Jasmin El Kordi
Magic Blue LLC, dBa Mblue Labs
+1 703-628-2956
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

First Anti-aging, Coral Safe Sunscreen with Methylene Blue hits the market

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.