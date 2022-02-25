OUTLANDER’S GRAHAM MCTAVISH SIGNS ON TO U.S. INDEPENDENT FEATURE

provided by management: Scottish actor Graham McTavish, best known for his work in the Starz series, Outlander, has inked a deal to star in the independent feature film Somewhere in Montana.

It’s going to be something special that I can’t wait to share” — Graham McTavish

Set to film later this year, McTavish will play John Thomas, a ranch owner who runs into financial difficulties and allows a Hollywood production company to come and use his ranch as a location for their movie.

Penned by Montana filmmaker Brandon Smith, McTavish has expressed deep appreciation for the project.

“I’m excited to be working on this film with Brandon. Not only because this is a script that only comes along rarely in an actor’s career, but also because it fulfills a dream of visiting the beautiful state of Montana. It’s going to be something special that I can’t wait to share.” said McTavish.

For Smith, it is also a dream come true. “We are lucky to have the opportunity to film in such a beautiful space as Montana but also to shoot a film with an actor the caliber of Graham McTavish. It is truly humbling to create this work with him and our amazing cast and crew.”

Eden Matson of Nova Vento Entertainment is Executive Producing with Ricki Maslar of Ricki Maslar Casting and Jared Broxterman of MT Acting & Casting Studio casting the film.

McTavish is best known for his roles in Outlander, Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham (Starz) and also appears in Lucifer, Preacher, Castlevania, The Witcher, The Hobbit films, Aquaman, and the upcoming House of Dragons series on HBO Max.

Filming is set to start later this year around Montana with a release date set for sometime in 2023.

About Nova Vento Entertainment

Nova Vento Entertainment is an independent production and distribution company focused on U.S, theatrical releases of independent films. With a strong belief that quality films are best enjoyed in a theatrical experience among other people who love the same films, Nova Vento specializes in independent films, faith-based films and art-house fair.

To find out more about Nova Vento, Somewhere in Montana, and their catalogue of other films, visit novavento.com.