Dear Colleague: Update on the March Work Period

Dear Colleague: I hope that all of you had a fulfilling and productive Presidents’ Week back home with your constituents over the district work period. When we return to the Capitol on February 28, we will begin a busy three-week legislative work period in which the House will continue to meet its obligations and govern responsibly For the People.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.