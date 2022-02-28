MWSF and the Patriot Point Host a Duck Hunt for Combat-Wounded Heroes
Veterans Bond Over Duck Hunting ExperienceSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Skills4Life program hosted a geese and duck hunt for eight Heroes at Patriot Point on Taylors Island, MD, on January 24-26, 2022. The participants traveled from Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland for this fun opportunity. Even though these Heroes came from across the East Coast, the group connected throughout the event as they engaged in various activities.
Our Heroes spent their first day traveling to Patriot Point and finished it with a delicious barbecue dinner grilled outdoors in the chilled winter air. On day two, there were no geese nearby to hunt, so our Warriors started with a five-stand clay shoot. This gave everyone some practice in preparation for the hunt. While no one is perfect, the first miss made it easy for everyone to joke around and connect a bit more. During this clay shoot, each attendee had an opportunity to meet their guides for the next day. Following a full day of practice, each attendee warmed up in the main house and provided a chance to share stories while connecting in the Hemingway room on site.
Dawn of the third day was met with excitement for the hunt from everyone. As the temperature dropped, ducks were flying in and were very good at escaping. However, our Heroes persevered and eventually harvested 24 ducks in total. After the successful hunt, they warmed up with a hot breakfast prepared by Joy at Patriot Point. While the hunting time was short, this trip offered some respite for our Skills4Life participants. It was a wonderful getaway and opportunity for fellowship with one another. When it was time to say goodbye, our Heroes had become fast friends and exchanged their contact information with one another; it was a completely different feeling than their arrival. Patriot Point will be a special place in their memories.
Military Warriors Support Foundation and Skill4Life want to thank Patriot Point for hosting the duck hunt and accommodating our Heroes during this trip. As always, we appreciate each of our Combat-Wounded Veterans for their enthusiasm and participation that made our time together at this Skills4Life event outstanding.
