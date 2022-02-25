African American Tribute on Supreme Court Website

The Supreme Court's newest webpage presents notable people and events that detail Black struggles and achievements in the legal realm.

The Supreme Court's newest webpage presents notable people and events that detail Black struggles and achievements in the legal realm.

The Supreme Court of Ohio pays tribute to the contributions of African Americans to the Ohio justice system.

“Celebrating Black History” is the newest addition to the Supreme Court’s website. Speakers and stories bring together and highlight the history of African American lawyers, judges, and others who have influenced the justice system in Ohio and beyond. Along with chronicling prominent Black figures and stories that have shaped the state’s legal past, the webpage is a resource to keep alive the conversation about current and historical race-related issues.

“Studying history is critical to being a well-informed citizen,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “Understanding how people and society behaved in the past helps us make the necessary changes toward a better future.”

The purpose of this webpage is to educate Ohioans about systemic failures, to showcase the people who instilled change despite difficult circumstances, and how the need for social justice reform continues.

A spectrum of notable people and events are presented that detail Black struggles and achievements in the legal realm:

Prejudice and Progress – A documentary series that explores racial injustice and the legal journeys of African Americans in Ohio.

Ohio on Trial – An investigative series that examines landmark and significant Ohio court cases.

Supreme Court Black History Month celebrations – Ongoing recognition and commemoration of the extraordinary contributions of African Americans to the history of Ohio and the United States.