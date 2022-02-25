Eco-Friendly Clothing Brand Big Boy Bamboo Now Offering Shirts in Sizes S to 8XL
Bamboo t-shirts cool off in hot weather and act as an insulator in cooler weatherLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Boy Bamboo, the only Men's Big & Tall Bamboo Clothing Brand in the World, is expanding the sizes of the shirts the eco-friendly company carries from S to 8XL.
Previously, Big Boy Bamboo only carried shirts for big and tall sizes. In addition to the new sizes, Big Boy Bamboo is adding new traditional sizes in its crew neck with its four most popular colors: licorice (black), blueberry (dark blue), oyster (dark gray) and wine (red).
“In a world where most clothing manufacturers either ignore big and tall men or begrudgingly expand only to 3XL, Big Boy Bamboo has done the opposite. Without giving up our focus on plus-size men, we have opened up our line to the smaller guys. Our customers love our shirts made from 70 percent organic viscose bamboo/30 percent organic cotton fabric, but wanted us to also make them in traditional sizes (S-2XL) for their friends and family,” said Big Boy Bamboo founder Andrew DiMino and self-described chief executive panda of the sustainable clothing brand.
“The sustainable fashion industry has been making huge strides in the past few years; however, it has an underserved demographic: big and tall men. I’m thrilled that Big Boy Bamboo is making conscious fashion available to bigger gentlemen,” said Angelika Arroyo, the founder of the sustainability blog Eco Mom Diaries. “Big Boy Bamboo t-shirts are made from the highest-quality, most durable bamboo fabric on the market today. Super-soft yet long-lasting, their big and tall shirts have filled a huge gap in the eco-fashion industry, finally making bamboo comfort available to the more generously sized members of our population.”
Bamboo t-shirts are incredibly soft and feel more comfortable against skin than cotton. In addition, the shirts cool off in hot weather and act as an insulator in cooler weather, holding onto body heat. The same shirt is comfortable throughout the entire year.
Additionally, premium bamboo-derived fabric wicks moisture away from skin and evaporates it quickly, which cools wearers off and keeps them from having big, wet stains when it gets hot. Viscose from bamboo is also anti-cling, anti-static and less likely to bunch up in armpits.
From an ecological standpoint, bamboo is the fastest-growing plant on Earth. It is a grass, not a tree, and grows rapidly and can produce fully mature bamboo plants in three to five years. Bamboo produces 30 percent more oxygen than trees and it plays a critical role in maintaining the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Additionally, it has a versatile short growing cycle (it is harvested every three to five years as opposed to the 20-50 years of its wood counterparts), and its yield per year is about 20 times higher than timber.
For more information about Big Boy Bamboo and to shop now, visit bigboybamboo.com.
About Big Boy Bamboo
We’re the eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo clothing brand for all men – specifically men who wear traditional sizes (S-XL), big sizes (2XL-8XL) and tall sizes (1XLT-4XLT). We manufacture soft, comfortable bamboo clothing that makes every man an icon. We carry soft, comfortable bamboo t-shirts for all guys no matter their size. Our shirts help all men look great, feel comfortable and keep them cool all day long. We’re your new favorite men’s sustainable clothing brand for all shirt sizes.
###
Andrew DiMino
Big Boy Bamboo
+1 877-677-9120
email us here