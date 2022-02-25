Nevis boutique hotel, Montpelier Plantation & Beach among Caribbean’s finest
Montpelier, an idyllic retreat on the island of Nevis, finishes at No. 9 among voters at USA TODAY’s 10Best.comNEVIS, WEST INDIES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA TODAY has released results from its latest 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for the Best Caribbean Resort. Montpelier Plantation & Beach received a number nine ranking and is the only hotel in St. Kitts and Nevis to be designated among the top 10. The 20 nominees in this category were selected by a panel of travel experts, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
“It’s such an honor to be named among the most prestigious resorts in the Caribbean,” said Muffin Hoffman, Owner of Montpelier Plantation & Beach. “This is an amazing recognition for Montpelier, and I am extremely proud of our incredible team. A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us”.
The full ranking for “Best Resorts in the Caribbean” can be found on the USA TODAY 10Best website.
Nestled amongst 60 acres of lush tropical hills and built around one of the island's original 18th-century sugar plantations, Montpelier is delightfully secluded. The charming boutique retreat features 18 individually decorated rooms - each with stunning ocean views, a 60-foot mosaic pool, a tennis court, as well as three restaurants, offering contemporary Caribbean cuisine.
Only 6 miles from its secluded beach, Montpelier Plantation & Beach is pure laid-back chic, the ideal place to unwind and disconnect from everyday life. Montpelier is known for its genuine barefoot luxury and truly authentic and bespoke experiences. With the motto "live fully", the hotel is inviting its guests to be active, explore centuries-old ruins, or enjoy the relaxed and laid-back feeling of Nevis.
For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.montpeliernevis.com. You can follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @montpeliernevis.
