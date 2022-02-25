Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisory www.ahqa.com – Opens Wealth Advisory Service to Accept Qualified Retail Clients
www.ahqa.com – For the first time in its 20 years, AHQA will accept retail customers, seeking active exposure to the alternative and digital asset markets.EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors (AHQA) www.ahqa.com, Mr. Simon Helier, Chief Executive Officer, has announced today that Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors shall start accepting qualified retail customers starting with the first quarter of 2022.
“We are delighted to announce that Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors will start welcoming qualified retail clients for our wealth advisory business. Our aim is to provide support to investors seeking diversification and active, discretionary and non-discretionary exposure to the digital asset markets. AHQA’s fee-only, performance-based, fiduciary model, our 20 years’ experience in the alternative and exotic asset classes and our current position within the digital asset spectrum forms the core of our value proposition to ultra-high and high net worth, qualified individual investors.”
“Our overarching goal is to provide our customers with an advisory service that delivers exceptional, above par returns, while true capital preservation remains foundational.”
“AHQA’s quantitative and statistical based analysis, research and strategy framework, backed by cutting-edge technology, and a three Petabyte database that tracks market patterns dating back to 1980’s, our fiduciary commitment to all our customers, and a truly dedicated and tailored service, allows our firm to have a vantage point, vastly superior to firms of larger size.
Throughout our 20 years, Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors has remained dedicated to providing a client centered advisory service.
As we open our doors and welcome in retail qualified clients, AHQA shall remain faithful to our pledge to provide our customers with a fiduciary, bespoke, one-on-one service.” – said Mr Simon Helier, CEO.
Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors is a pioneer in quantitative based advisory within the alternative and digital asset markets.
We represent the evolution of the archetypical investment advisory firm. Our research and investment approach adheres strictly to mathematical and statistical methods and our results and relentless dedication to excellence have placed us at the apex of alternative asset research and fiduciary advisory.
Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors provides family-office services centered on a full range of hands-on, customized asset management services to increase your financial success. At AHQA, we believe that working alongside an adviser does not have to mean handing over control of your portfolio. Investors with a significant amount of assets simply want an extra pair of hands to give their portfolio an extra push.
With our investment advisory services, our team strategizes with our clients to make calculated investment purchases. This may include both automated and personal assistance.
Investment advisory services come in a wide range or forms and at various levels of involvement. Some investors want a holistic portfolio management style while others want to target capital assets. Whatever investment style the account holder wishes to abide by, the account decisions will be made based on how well it fits within the portfolio’s goals and time horizon.
AHQA’s investment approach sits at the nexus of cryptography, game theory, network and behavioural economics, competitive strategy, computer science, early stage investing, and portfolio management.
Press Release Contact
Lee Ann Hua
Chief Communication Officer
Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors
8 Glenfinlas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6AQ, UK
pr@ahqa.com
+44 (0) 208 1061907
www.ahqa.com
Lee Ann Hua
Arnault Helier Quantitative Advisors SLP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter