AVL and Faurecia Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes new members AVL List Gmbh and Faurecia SE.
The Auto-ISAC announced today that it has added two European headquartered companies to its ranks of global members. In 2021, the Auto-ISAC appointed a European Regional Director responsible for establishing and leading the European Branch of the Auto-ISAC. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“As the Auto-ISAC continues to grow its membership so does its pool of contributors that are dedicated to sharing information that is essential in helping protect the connected vehicle industry. We are pleased to see AVL and Faurecia adding their knowledge and experience in cybersecurity to the Auto-ISAC,” said Faye Francy, Auto-ISAC Executive Director .
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Recently, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle. The newly formed IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle. And the CISO Executive Working Group is working across the global CISOs for automotive to collaborate and build resiliency across industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
# # #
About AVL
With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.
AVL’s passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.
Find out more: www.avl.com
About Faurecia
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics, and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com
Media Contacts:
AVL Press Office
E-mail: press@avl.com
Dr. Markus Tomaschitz
AVL Company Spokesperson
E-mail: markus.tomaschitz@avl.com
Faurecia
https://www.faurecia.com/en
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC, Inc.
+1 202-507-6219
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn