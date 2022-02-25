T-Kartor USA Hires Jonathan Ripley – New Manager of Strategic Partnerships
Mr. Ripley has a collective 32 years of geospatial experience serving both commercial GIS and federal GEOINT clients.
Jonathan's proven leadership and decades of experience with federal GEOINT and commercial GIS clients will aid in expanding our national, military, and civil partners in the geospatial industry”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, Missouri – T-Kartor USA, an innovative business combining cartographic, GIS, and programming skills, is proud to announce the hiring of a new Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Mr. Jonathan Ripley, effective February 14, 2022. Mr. Ripley has a collective of 32 years of geospatial experience serving both commercial GIS and federal GEOINT clients. Mr. Ripley’s expertise has encompassed a myriad of geospatial products and services while working for two full‐service photogrammetric firms, a premier infrastructure and consulting firm, and National Geospatial‐Intelligence Agency (NGA).
— T-Kartor USA CEO Simon Bailey
“We are thrilled to have Jon joining our T-Kartor USA team. His proven leadership and decades of experience with federal GEOINT and commercial GIS clients will aid in expanding our national, military, and civil partners and bolster our continuing growth in the geospatial industry”, said T-Kartor USA CEO Simon Bailey.
Mr. Ripley began his GEOINT involvement after selection for the Digital Nautical Chart Program (DNC) in 1993 as part of the validation and testing team that evolved into a lead on‐site quality assurance reviewer for the NGA. Beginning in vector production, before transitioning to quality assurance and then into management, Mr. Ripley has maintained his comprehensive knowledge of process methodologies for complex global feature-rich datasets. Mr. Ripley is excited to join the T-Kartor USA team, and his combination of experience provides an established solutions-based approach, proven situational perspective, and customer satisfaction awareness.
About T-Kartor USA: T-Kartor USA is an agile, innovative business combining cartographic, GIS, and programming skills to deliver high-quality and affordable solutions. T-Kartor USA, located in St Louis, Missouri, is a subsidiary of T-Kartor Group AB, a privately-owned entity founded in Kristianstad Sweden in 1985. T-Kartor has offices in five countries; Sweden, Norway, Finland, the U.K., and the U.S. T-Kartor Group AB is committed to providing services and platforms for geospatial solutions, seamless one-feature-one-time map production, world-class city wayfinding, and integrated public transport information. For more information, visit https://www.t-kartorusa.com/ ###
