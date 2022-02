The legislative branch website domain change is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28.

No interruption in site availability is foreseen during this transition. If users experience issues loading pages, they should wait a few minutes and try again.

Redirects will be in place through the 2023 regular legislative session with the redirects scheduled to expire in May 2023.

Please contact Andrea Cooper, Lead Legislative Administrative Specialist, at 701.328.2916 or acooper@nd.gov with any questions.