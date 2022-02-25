4iQ Solutions Announces Jeff Law as President
I am thrilled to have Jeff Law assume the role of President at 4iQ Solutions. Jeff’s knowledge combined with his extensive background in technology made him the perfect candidate.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4iQ Solutions Announces Jeff Law as President
— Jason Adams
COLUMBUS, Ohio, February 22, 2022 – 4iQ Solutions, a leading provider of software technology platforms serving the damage prevention industry, announced today that Jeff Law has been named as the company President effective February 1, 2022. Jason Adams will remain CEO of the organization.
Law has more than 28 years of software design, engineering, and leadership experience specializing in strategic development and plan execution in providing software solutions in the interest of public safety and the reduction of incidents. Law previously served as Vice President of Operations and now will bring his energy and operational expertise to oversee the Exactix, DigTix and Coursettra product lines.
“Jeff is extremely well suited to lead the 4iQ team forward,” said 4iQ CEO Jason Adams. “I believe in Jeff’s skill set, his process driven knowledge and industry expertise puts our organization in the best position possible to continue providing the most advanced damage prevention applications to utility members, state one call centers and excavators.”
“I am very excited at the opportunity and extremely pleased by the overwhelming vote of confidence the 4iQ family has bestowed upon me,” said Jeff Law. “I believe 4iQ Solutions has a great business model and a talented team of professionals that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the facility protection environment.”
Law continued saying, “As the industry evolves through communication, education and emerging technologies, I believe 4iQ is well established to provide a cost effective and timely suite of damage prevention products and services to one call centers, utility and energy companies to maximize their budget savings through damage risk reduction and efficient operations.”
Jason Adams summarized by saying, “I am thrilled to have Jeff Law assume the role of President at 4iQ Solutions. Jeff’s knowledge combined with his extensive background in technology made him the perfect candidate to take 4iQ to the next level.”
Law received Bachelor Degrees in Accounting and MIS/Computer Science from the University of Minnesota – Duluth. Law formally served as Chair of the CGA’s Technology Committee.
About 4iQ Solutions
4iQ Solutions provide premiere software technology platforms to the damage prevention Member Utilities, One Call Centers and Excavators. Exactix One Call, DigTix Ticket Management Solution and Coursettra LMS are designed to eliminate risks to critical underground utilities, predict hazardous events, record highly regulated compliance tasks, and educate to achieve competency. Visit www.4iqsolutions.com for more details or a product demonstration.
CJ Kowalke
4iQ Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn