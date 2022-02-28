CTT Pharmaceutical Corporate Updates
CTTHTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (CTTH) announced today that Cam Birge has stepped down as CEO. Cam was an instrumental part in bringing Aurora to CTT Pharma. We appreciate his help and wish him well in the future.
Management will be looking to secure a sales-centric CEO as part of its new strategy to leverage and execute on its large portfolio of patents. The company is currently undergoing numerous changes and will be looking to keep Investors up-to-date to reflect its new vision. Our updates will occur over the next several days and weeks.
About CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc
CTT is a drug delivery technology development company. The Company successfully recieved Health Canada Approval for our patented dissolvable THC Strips and brought our first product to market together with Aurora following the launch of the cannabinoid-infused ‘Dissolve Strips'. These THC Strips sold out in several weeks online to only 85,000 medical patients, with no advertising.
CTT Pharmaceuticals patent portfolio covers a nanonized, orally administrable composition that can be applied to various delivery systems including a quick dissolving oral film forming agent that effectively delivers nanonized therapeutics to improve the bioavailability of therapeutic drugs that are difficult to deliver orally. The main aim of CTT's technology is the delivery of large therapeutic molecules such as proteins or cannabinoids. This technology has been applied to cannabinoid delivery and has potential indications for nicotine, psychedelics, pain management, Pharmaceuticals, Neutriceuticals, Caffeiene, opioid addiction management, etc, and can be combined.
CTT's portfolio currently contains five issued (three Canadian and two U.S.) patents with a number of international patent applications pending in over fifty countries.
CTT's common shares trade on the OTC market in the United States under the symbol "CTTH".
