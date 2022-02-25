Spruce Now Offering Four Membership Packages

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has added several unique packages.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Spruce announced today that it is now offering four membership packages focusing on health and wellness and aesthetics.Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics, explained that its packages are a six-month subscription, with a month to month subscription thereafter.

Members are able to share unused vitamin infusions and vitamin shots with friends and family at no extra cost. Unused infusions and vitamin shots roll over to next month with active membership.

The Membership Packages are:

● Silver – Includes one infusion per month, a vitamin injection, and discounts on Botox and IV therapy. $125 per month (Value $230+)

● Gold - Includes the Silver Package plus two vitamin injections, plus additional discounts. $150 per month (Value $260+)

● Platinum - Includes the Silver Package plus three vitamin injections per month, plus discounts on filler and hydrafacials. $175 per month (Value $350+)

● Diamond - Includes the Silver Package plus four vitamin injections per month, plus discounts on filler, lashes and hydrafacials. $199 per month (Value $450+)

“Becoming a member is simple. Just call us and our team can sign you up for the package that best suits your needs,” Lightfield said.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health, Alastin, Nutrafol, and more.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and https://sprucespa.com/blog/.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our team of renowned expert aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.

