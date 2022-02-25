Global 3D motion capture systems market will grow at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period of 2020-2027
US, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D motion capture systems market size was valued USD 123 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 297 million by 2027. It grew at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the surge in the usage of cloud-based platforms. In addition, the 3D motion seize technology can reduce latency, which would be similar to actual-time, and the amount of research does not vary with the length and complexity of the results, which is another aspect expected to boost penetration and drive the long-term growth of the target market. Other driving factors of the 3D motion capture system market are the introduction of 3D gaming consoles and the growth in the different application areas. Moreover, the expansion in the adoption of 3D motion capture for biomechanics science, manufacturing applications, and healthcare industries is a major factor for the immediate future business growth at a considerable rate.
However, the high-end processing necessity is a major factor that may impede the demand for 3D motion capture systems and limit the global market growth over the forecast period by 2027.
Technology Overview in the Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market:
Based on the technology, the global 3D motion capture systems market is segregated into optical systems and non-optical systems. The optical segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the mounting investments in the expansion of live shows and film studios.
However, the non-optical systems technology segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate by 2027 across the globe as non-optical systems provide instant feedback for the real-time data outcome. The system provides numerous conveys of productivity and does not use indicators to operate.
Component Overview in the Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market:
Based on the component, the global 3D motion capture systems market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest share over the forecasted period by 2027 across the globe. Real-time evaluation and cinematic analysis of the movement of the body, brain function, eye movement, muscle staffing, and external influences acting upon the object is accomplished using the widest range of hardware, which is projected to boost the global market. Cameras were widely used for numerous purposes, including film, life sciences, manufacturing, and schooling. Communication instruments are used widely to provide immediate feedback on the data in real-time, which is estimated to fuel the 3D motion capture systems market.
However, the software segment is expected to have a significant growth rate as the software is being used to transform the moving objects to an animation, either to be used in scholarly playback or television. It helps to track, clean, post-edit, pre-edit, and reuse the collected information, which is anticipated to fuel the global market.
Application Overview in the Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market:
Based on the application, the global 3D motion capture systems market is segregated into Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical, Engineering % Design and Industrial Applications, Education, and Others. The media and entertainment application segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecasted period of 2020-2027 owing to the rising preference of science fiction 3D movies.
However, the biomechanical research and medical application segment is expected to have a considerable growth rate due to the rapid technological upgradation across the globe.
Regional Overview in the Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market:
By geography, the global 3D motion capture systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to dominate the market across the globe over the forecasted period by 2027 due to the rising research and development activities coupled with advancement in technology. Additionally, the presence of global leaders across the region, which is estimated to boost the market.
However, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecasted period of 2020-2027 owing to the growing availability of 3D motion in animations, video game consoles, and movies across the region, especially in countries like Japan, India, Korea, and China.
Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Noitom, Phoenix Technologies, Codamotion, AIQ-Synertial, Northern Digital, Noraxon, OptiTrack, Vicon Motion System, Codamotion, Xsens Technologies, Notch Interfaces Inc., Motion Analysis, Microsoft Corporation, Motus Digital, Synertial Labs Ltd, Phasespace, Xsens Technologies B.V, Qualiysis, NaturalPoint, and Simi Reality Motion Systems are the key players in the global 3D motion capture systems market.
