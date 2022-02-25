Richard L. Burns Talks About Surviving, Thriving from Stroke
A jubilant book about hope and hard work in the face of staggering oddsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Richard L. Burns, the man who had a stroke at age 38 and was declared dead, is back with Live or Die – Act II, the follow-up to his triumphant first book, Live or Die – A Stroke of Good Luck. Burns proceeds to impart a wise and witty story of 20-plus years of work with medical professionals, hospitals, patients and survivors of critical illnesses across the country.
Richard Burns was an exceptional ad man back in the day. He was responsible for plenty of successful advertising campaigns that have become the stuff of legend in many circles. Then he had a cerebral hemorrhage when he was 38, and his life turned upside down. The stroke that resulted from that hemorrhage incapacitated Burns, to the point that he had to endure a difficult time living after getting released from the hospital. His friends started ostracizing him, and his lifestyle had to undergo massive changes to accommodate his limited ability while he underwent rehabilitation.
Live or Die – Act II continues Burns’ jubilant return from the brink of death to a life filled with successes both big and small. It tells not just his story but the story of the people in hospitals who helped him on the road to recovery. It is the story of the people he met, fellow stroke survivors and others suffering from equally debilitating – and sometimes terminal – illnesses, like those who endure heart complications or those diagnosed with cancer. The path to health is often hard but rewarding. This book is a roadmap to recovery living a good life.
Most importantly, it is a story of hope and courage in the face of adversity, and a reminder that no problem in the world can’t be conquered by a strong sense of will, the wisdom to seek help when it is needed, and a cheerful attitude towards life.
Find out more about Richard Burns’ extraordinary journey when you purchase Live or Die – Act II on major online bookstore resellers such as Amazon, Book Depository, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, The Reading Glass Books and other bookstores nationwide. If you want to learn more about Burns, you may also visit his website at www.astrokeofgoodluck.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter