2022 may be a Sweet Spot for Hudson County’s Real Estate Market, with Good News for Both Buyers and Sellers
“Hybrid city living” along NJ’s Gold Coast continues to attract millennials, says NRIASECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, announces that a slight cool down in the New Jersey real estate market means good news for buyers.
Homes in Hudson County, New Jersey, sold for approximately the asking price on average in January 2022, according to a report from Realtor.com, while homes were sitting on the market just a bit longer than in months past.
The trend for median days on the market is at 92 days, compared to just 76 in October of 2021, per the report. This means that the days of the fierce bidding wars and buying housing sight unseen may be coming to an end. This would be great news for buyers who have been pushed out of the market by the intense and time-sensitive bidding frenzies of 2021.
And there is good news for sellers, too. In January 2022, the median listing home price in Hudson County, New Jersey, was $549K, trending up 2.6% year-over-year. These slightly higher home prices matched with an increase in days on the market may make 2022 a sweet spot for the market, with positives for both buyers and sellers in Hudson County.
The area saw significant interest from Manhattan Millennials in 2020 and 2021, as they looked to abandon the big city for the cities and towns of North Hudson County, reports state.
Hugging the Hudson River and directly across from Manhattan, cities like Hoboken, Jersey City, Union City, and West New York offer a kind of “hybrid city” living, combining the best of both the urban and suburban worlds, says real estate expert Glenn La Mattina, chief operating officer of National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA).
New Jersey-based NRIA is investing heavily in Hudson County, with luxury residential real estate projects in development in West New York, Guttenberg, and Union City.
“Easy access to the city is important for commuters and those who value the world-class arts and culture that Manhattan offers,” says NRIA’s La Mattina. “They might not want to live in the city anymore, but they want to be able to visit often and easily.”
“People will always want to be close to Manhattan,” La Mattina adds. “The city will continue to rise up. And where else but Hudson County can you be this close with that kind of view? Buyers want all of that and to be far enough removed to enjoy more space and lower prices. You can have all of that in Hudson County. You can’t lose.”
