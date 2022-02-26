Go to market faster with Ziffity’s Adobe Commerce quick-launch solutions
Build your eCommerce store from the ground up faster than ever with Ziffity’s Adobe Commerce quick launch solutions.PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommerce has become the necessary gateway for merchants to reach out to customers. Digital commerce became a high priority in the recent past as pandemic drove more shoppers to buy online, as it was the safest mode.
eCommerce brands that are already into the digital space are facing challenges in terms of sprucing up their presence and creating new customer experiences. On the other hand, retailers and wholesalers trying to launch their first eCommerce site get overwhelmed with the prospects of launching a new channel.
Here's where Ziffity's Adobe Commerce quick-launch solution comes in. "We are trying to solve the foremost challenges that eCommerce beginners face - 'Cost' and 'Time' to build an eCommerce storefront. Our solution helps brands get to the market faster and innovate on the go. A brand-new storefront doesn’t have to be feature-rich for the first release. Users appreciate a website that is high on performance, easy to use, and functional around the core buying concepts. Our quick launch solution focuses on these factors to launch the first version of an eCommerce site. Once the site is launched, based on feedback from users, the site can be enhanced with follow-on releases.” said Vinod, CEO of Ziffity.
With Ziffity’s quick launch solutions, brands will be able to go to market faster and significantly reduce investment capital. Ziffity combines its more than seven years of Adobe Commerce development expertise with a DevOps-driven approach to accelerate the development process. The combination of expertise enables Ziffity to create engaging eCommerce experiences in the shortest time possible.
What does Ziffity’s Adobe Commerce quick-launch solution include?
The solution includes a handpicked list of essentials needed for an eCommerce store on the technical, customer experience, operations, marketing, and fulfillment side. And eCommerce brands will get all these in just eight weeks. “Our solutions are designed in such a way that we’ll be able to cater even to brands with complex requirements, faster,” Vinod said.
“We’ve also consciously focused on the fact that our solutions shouldn’t be too rigid, making merchants compromise on certain areas. Based on requirements, merchants can sign up for additional services like multiple 3rd-party system integration, custom feature development, extension integration, and so on for future releases,” Vinod commented on the flexibility of the solution.
Ziffity’s quick launch solutions include:
-End-to-end design, launch, and support
- 6 to 8 weeks to launch the first version
- Upfront projection of project cost
- Essential eCommerce features and integrations
What do merchants get out of it?
Team Ziffity will deliver a fully functional eCommerce website that is scalable and has enough room to innovate further to accommodate your future vision. Ziffity's development to post-go-live support comprehensively covers every factor that matters the most - Design, pre-integrated functionalities, and rigorous testing.
Why choose Ziffity’s Adobe Commerce quick-launch solutions?
- Solutions for both B2C and B2B
- Comprehensive support from development to post go-live
- Certified experts who ship quality deliverables
For brands looking to join the eCommerce bandwagon quickly, Ziffity’s Adobe Commerce quick-launch solution is one of the worthy options to consider.
About Ziffity:
Ziffity is an eCommerce and Cloud agency and an Adobe Silver Partner focused on providing eCommerce solutions to B2C, B2B, and D2C brands. With a 100+ taskforce, including certified professionals, Ziffity helps businesses overcome their eCommerce challenges. By providing end-to-end eCommerce solutions, which include consulting, creative redesign, implementation, replatforming, upgrade, digital marketing, among others, Ziffity enables eCommerce brands to achieve disruptive growth in their respective markets.
Andrew Bouchard
Ziffity Solutions LLC
+1 734-301-8388
andrew.bouchard@ziffity.com
