The Art of gifting in collaboration with “Bella Fleur” and “Mystique”
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Month of The Cupid, Love for Nature was in the Air at the Shangri-La Dubai who proudly presented on February 18th with a deep passion to promote jointly the beauty of nature an event by “Bella Fleur” flower Boutique along with seashell art décor by “Mystique”.
The event where variations of flower composition in a combination of seashell art personifying the beauty of life on Land and under the Oceans. A special workshop was conducted by an experienced senior florist qualified and specialized from Europe to help customize one-of-a-kind flower arrangements along with seashells that were presented by UAE-based artist – Nadiya Albishchenko – the founder of “Mystique”. Top UAE influencers were invited to spread awareness of this unique gifting approach for any occasion.
Bella Fleur thrives to be the ultimate luxury flower gifting boutique in Dubai, where the art of gifting flowers is enhanced by the quality and craftsmanship of flower bouquets/ arrangements and amenities.
Bella Fleur can proudly present their signature Lakewood boxes in combination with Ecuadorian Infinity roses and enchanting flower arrangements in sustainable paper and Lakewood boxes.
Bella Fleur makes it - as much as feasible - for their ‘last minute’ customers to get their order delivered the same day on the doorstep of preference.
“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful” a saying from a famous American botanist, is where co-founder Bianca Rewat of Bella Fleur, can find her core in.
Bianca is a third-generation Chinese/Indian of a diverse population of Suriname, South America, and a mother of three. She is also a co-owner of a flower export company and farm in Suriname for more than 20 years. “To be able to say that I’m from Suriname, the most forested country of the world” makes the Bella Fleur co-founder very proud. Even more proud by mentioning, that the signature reusable Lakewood boxes, used in Bella Fleur, have their origin from a sunken forest in Surinam.
The idea of collaboration between “Bella Fleur” and “Mystique” was inspired through the love of nature by both business owners - Bianca Rewat and Nadiya Albishchenko.
Nadiya is an owner of a successful trading business INAS EXIM LLC running a global food trading company having vast international trading experience of over 20 years. Mothering 2 kids, grown up on the beaches of the Black Sea has always carried in her heart the love towards the Oceans seeing the same affection in her children she created “Mystique”– An Art created by 100% recyclable, bio-degradable, ocean-friendly material, that not only energizes your thoughts, but the very fauna of each material used in it helps the surroundings to create positive energy.
At the moment Nadiya exhibiting her arts at Shangri-la Dubai Hotel starting from the beginning of February till the end of March expressing her support towards wildlife under the water and on the land and the importance of endangered species protection.
Nadiya and Bianca are in discussion for more projects in the nearest future to express their passions into the creation of mutual gifting concepts which would be an exciting combination - A Gift of Nature, for Nature Lovers and Admirers. A priceless combination with a Nobel cause.
Bianca Rewat
