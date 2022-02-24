Business development prospects considered in Karakalpakstan

UZBEKISTAN, February 24 - The President of Uzbekistan got acquainted with the activities of the situational center for investment projects in the city of Nukus.

The Center is a unified system for the formation, implementation and monitoring of business projects. Here, ministries, agencies, regions and organizations interact promptly on the principle of “single window”.

Three groups operate in the center – regional projects, strategic development and operational assistance to entrepreneurs. A Council of Entrepreneurs has been created, which discusses new ideas and proposals with project teams, attracts businesspeople to their implementation.

Specialists from the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry develop and offer the population ready-made projects, taking into account the specifics of the region.

Representatives of leading industries are assigned to the center. The President was provided with information on the planned sectoral projects for Karakalpakstan.

As previously reported, regional hokimiyats were involved in the joint development of the Aral Sea region. They developed projects for each district of Karakalpakstan. The presentation of these plans took place in the center.

Thereupon, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his trip to the Republic of Karakalpakstan and arrived in Tashkent.

Source: UzA