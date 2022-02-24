New enterprise and construction projects

UZBEKISTAN, February 24 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activities of a new enterprise for manufacturing plastic doors and frames, in Nukus.

The project was implemented in Janabazar mahalla on 4 hectares. $2 million was spent to carry out the construction works. Modern equipment and engineering communications have been installed. The company produces 270 thousand square meters of doors and frames per year. It employs 230 people, most of them are youth.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the technological process, inspected the company’s products.

Tashkent City Hokimiyat is assigned to the city of Nukus. The drivers of the city's development are the food industry, the construction materials industry and tourism. Taking this into account, a program for the integrated socio-economic development of Nukus in 2022 was developed. It provides for the implementation of 10 projects worth 1 billion 361 million UZS. As a result, 3 thousand jobs will be created.

The President also visited the construction site of a new housing complex on the territory of the Jeke Terek mahalla. It is planned to build five 16-storey buildings here. The construction of the first house is underway.

A new type of building structure will be used in this complex. The exterior walls will be made of three layers, which will ensure the optimal temperature in the houses in winter and summer. Apartments with a ready renovation will be equipped with modern equipment.

Source: UzA