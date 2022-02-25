Global Image Recognition Market 2020-2028 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts By Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Recognition Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Technology (3D, 2D, Sensors), and By Geography
The Global Image Recognition Market is accounted for $33.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $150.66 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing use of high bandwidth data services, increasing popularity of AI-driven technologies, increased adoption of cloud-based technologies, rising adoption of image recognition for various applications in various sectors such as retail, marketing, and media. However, high installation cost of image recognition solutions is likely to hamper the market. Facial recognition segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand in security applications, growing investments in autonomous vehicles, and technological advancements in facial recognition technology. Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising use of mobiles and tablets, and the popularity of online streaming in emerging economies, such as China and India.
Some of the key players in Image Recognition Market include NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., LTU Technologies, Wikitude GmbH, Attrasoft, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Slyce Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Corp., Catchoom Technologies S.L., Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Micron Technologies Inc, Clarifai Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Browse complete "Image Recognition Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/image-recognition-market
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
Request a Sample of this Image Recognition Market - Global Market Outlook (2020-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/image-recognition-market/request-sample
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Services, Solution), Application (Finance, Human Resource) and By Geography
Wifi Hotspot Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Service (Managed Services, Professional Service), Data Delivery (<868 MBPS, 868 to 1300 MBPS), End User (Education, Enterprises) and By Geography
3D Laser Scanners Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Type (Laser 3D Scanners, Structured Light 3D Scanners, and Optical Scanners) and By Geography
About Us:
StrategyMRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Contact Us:
Stratistics Market Research Consulting
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com/
Visit our Blog: https://strategymrc.blogspot.com/
James Lamb
The Global Image Recognition Market is accounted for $33.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $150.66 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing use of high bandwidth data services, increasing popularity of AI-driven technologies, increased adoption of cloud-based technologies, rising adoption of image recognition for various applications in various sectors such as retail, marketing, and media. However, high installation cost of image recognition solutions is likely to hamper the market. Facial recognition segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand in security applications, growing investments in autonomous vehicles, and technological advancements in facial recognition technology. Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising use of mobiles and tablets, and the popularity of online streaming in emerging economies, such as China and India.
Some of the key players in Image Recognition Market include NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., LTU Technologies, Wikitude GmbH, Attrasoft, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Slyce Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Corp., Catchoom Technologies S.L., Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Micron Technologies Inc, Clarifai Inc., and Xilinx Inc.
Browse complete "Image Recognition Market" @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/image-recognition-market
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Private Limited offer reports which supply an in-detail study and predict about the industry covering the inclusive overview of the market that will help clients and business creation policies. Our report offers company profiling with meticulous strategies such as business overview, financials, key products, and current key developments along with the SWOT analysis of the key players related to the market, and porter’s five forces for the market insights. Our reports are devised with eclectic industry audience in mind and give a snapshot into the attractiveness, possible and competitive scenery of a market mapping the key frequent trends. Our report covers market share estimations for the provincial and country-level segments and diverse market trends such as market opportunities, challenges, key drivers and restraints, futuristic scenarios, threats, volume and value forecasts, strategic recommendations, covid-19 impact, and various investment opportunities for the producers operating in the global and regional markets. The reports are constantly updated every year and revised by team of research experts, so that it will reflect the current trends and information, and making sure that all trends and insight are captured and analyzed in a single report.
Request a Sample of this Image Recognition Market - Global Market Outlook (2020-2028) @ https://www.strategymrc.com/report/image-recognition-market/request-sample
We offer market estimations, forecasts, regional segmentation for the market which covers the world’s largest economies, and CAGR of any prominent country in the report as per the client's interest. We have high experience in research and consulting for diverse industry domains to supply to the requirements of both individual and corporate clients. Our research teams are a permutation of shrewd experience and young exuberance that reflects in the quality of the work. Our report provides data information related to the strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures for the foremost companies on a regional scale for the assorted markets in the industries. Our experienced consulting team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to collect and analyze the information and is their mettle and stance towards providing the best to our clients that makes the reports be prominent.
Browse the latest market research reports by Stratistics MRC:
Prescriptive & Predictive Analytics Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Services, Solution), Application (Finance, Human Resource) and By Geography
Wifi Hotspot Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Service (Managed Services, Professional Service), Data Delivery (<868 MBPS, 868 to 1300 MBPS), End User (Education, Enterprises) and By Geography
3D Laser Scanners Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Type (Laser 3D Scanners, Structured Light 3D Scanners, and Optical Scanners) and By Geography
About Us:
StrategyMRC research reports and publications are routed to help clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects. We track 30+ industries and cover 800 market segments.
Contact Us:
Stratistics Market Research Consulting
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Email: info@strategymrc.com
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com/
Visit our Blog: https://strategymrc.blogspot.com/
James Lamb
Stratistics Market Research & Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1-301-202-5929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn