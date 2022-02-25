Share Your Opinion at the Texas Comptroller’s Broadband Listening Tour [Correction]

TEXAS, February 25 - Over the next two months, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will embark on a statewide listening tour to hear from Texans about internet access and to collect valuable input that will be used to develop the state’s first broadband plan. This information will help the newly established Broadband Development Office determine how to close the digital divide in Texas. The Comptroller’s Broadband Listening Tour will consist of 12 public forums held at different locations around the state. These events are free, and everyone is encouraged to attend to share their thoughts on the current state of broadband services in Texas. We invite you to attend the following listening tour stop: Prairie View A&M University - March 1, 2 p.m. Willie A. Tempton, Sr. Memorial Student Center 155 L.W. Minor Street Prairie View, Texas 77446 Register now! If you are unable to attend this event, please visit Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 for details about other events nearest you. You also can share your feedback by filling out our online survey. Survey responses will be collected until May 5, 2022. Please share this invitation with your fellow Texans — and share the Comptroller's video message about the listening tour and why it's such an important project. We hope that you make your voice heard at a listening tour stop and/or through the survey. Thank you for participating in this important initiative! Thank you! Texas Broadband Development Office BroadbandforTexas.com