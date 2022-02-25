The Accent Coach Discusses the Question: “What is an Accent?”
When they look around, they hear and see other people speaking similarly to themselves. Yet, does this actually mean they don’t have an accent?
For many individuals, it's easy to claim that they don't have an accent. When they look around, they hear and see other people speaking similarly to themselves. Yet, does this actually mean they don't have an accent? The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, clears a few things up.
— Claudette Roche
“It’s strange to say, but everyone has an accent! Basically, an accent is the way you pronounce a language or emphasize a particular syllable or word,” Roche describes. “Yet, there is a key difference between a ‘foreign’ accent versus a local accent. A foreign accent, inevitably, isn’t local to the specific area, and this is actually what individuals often refer to when they use the word ‘accent.’”
As a speech coach, Claudette Roche specializes in accent coaching. This means helping individuals reduce their accent so that others can understand them easier and so that they can gain greater opportunities.
Roche explains, “Accent coaching is, generally, just a way to help individuals communicate within a particular country, such as the United States, in a way that other people from these areas can better understand. In no way is accent reduction a method to take away their culture or anything from their background. It’s just a method to help them communicate and gain opportunities in the space they wish to do so.”
The Accent Coach elaborates, “Accent coaching teaches someone how to pronounce words properly for clarity of the English language, which can be extremely beneficial in professional or theatrical industries. The goal is to have that control over your speech and feel confident when it comes to interviews, performance, or speeches.”
Claudette Roche has helped countless individuals improve their accent and speak with clarity. She adds, “It’s important, I think, for individuals to be aware that even though they don’t think they have an accent in their local vicinity, if they were to go elsewhere, this wouldn’t be the case. It would be reversed. And I have a lot of compassion and patience for individuals immigrating to English-speaking countries, seeking out opportunities and work, and trying to communicate clearly. It’s that whole world of self-improvement, which is quite incredible when you think about it.”
