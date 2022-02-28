Working Solutions NYC, a NY & NJ Employment Law Firm, Announces New Post on Unpaid Overtime and Retail Work
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys working in New York City and New Jersey.
Retail and hourly workers are among those workers in New York and New Jersey who might, in some circumstances.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce a new post on unpaid overtime in the retail sector.
"Retail and hourly workers are among those workers in New York and New Jersey who might, in some circumstances, be cheated out of overtime and wages," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Our post surveys recent issues surrounding Walmart and allegations around unpaid overtime and unpaid wages for retail employees. That case was right here in New York and New Jersey."
Persons who would like to read the post can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/walmart-fails-to-slow-down-unpaid-overtime-lawsuit-filed-by-night-managers/. The post is a good summary of the issues surrounding unpaid wages and overtime; lay people might enjoy reading it as an example. Even more important, however, is a discussion with any impacted individual in New York or New Jersey who believes that they are entitled to unpaid wages and/or overtime pay. Another option is to read the information page on unpaid wages and overtime at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime/. That page summarizes the basics. Reaching out to a nearby employment lawyer in New York and New Jersey is an excellent next step.
FINDING A LAWYER FOR UNPAID IN NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY
Here is background on this release. First and foremost, retail workers face a tough working environment in New York and New Jersey. Long hours, difficult work relationships with supervisors, and a conflict of interest between employers who want to pay as little as possible and employees who seek a decent wage all make for a conflict-heavy environment. Employees may be required to work long hours, yet not receive legally required overtime. Or, they may work and not get paid. In either situation, reaching out to an employment lawyer in New York and New Jersey who understands the issues around unpaid wages and overtime is a good step. Often, the layperson only vaguely suspects that something is amiss. A trained legal mind can evaluate the facts and law and give sound advice on the next, reasonable course of action.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
