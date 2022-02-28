AimeTalk now supports video recording for automated presentations
The video recording feature enables AimeTalk users to record their automated slideshow presentations into video files.
With the new feature, our users can now record everything they see, hear or manipulate on AimeTalk.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimesoft today released the video recording feature in its virtual presenter software AimeTalk. This feature enables AimeTalk users to record their automated slideshow presentations into video files, which are ready for posting to video sharing services or social media sites.
— Ted Nguyen, AimeTalk Product Manager.
AimeTalk is a Multimodal AI-based slideshow automation software (or "virtual presenter" software). It creates virtual presenters that can perform slide presentations in conferences, meetings, or seminars on behalf of the users. AimeTalk is not only for automatic slide presentations but can also be used for product manuals, lecture note presentations, and public service guides.
"With the new feature, our users can now record everything they see, hear or manipulate on AimeTalk. It is useful and convenient for many users who want to save the slideshow video for the next presentation time or for posting to the Web. We are always working on new features to improve the user experience of AimeTalk. This helps us to bring advanced Multimodal AI technologies to the real-world and to serve human lives.” said Ted Nguyen, AimeTalk Product Manager.
To turn on the video recording feature, a user just needs to go to the Settings Tab in AimeTalk UI, then select Presenter Window Tab on the left side, click on Screen Recording. After that, the user can also select a target directory for saving the recorded video.
Aimesoft Inc. also announced that a free trial of AimeTalk can be downloaded and used in 7 days. Interested users can download the software from this link: https://www.aimesoft.com/aimetalk.html
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Defining its vision to become a global leader in AI products and solutions, Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal Artificial Intelligence, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data, etc) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn, with various software packages such as AimeReception (virtual receptionist), AimeTalk (virtual presenter), AimeHotel (virtual hotel clerk). Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. Learn more at https://www.aimesoft.com
Linda Scher - Business Development Executive
Aimesoft Inc
+1 415-818-0338
press@aimesoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn