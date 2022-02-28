Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Treatment in BC Canada, Announces Post on Bullying
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
Past trauma, including but not limited to bullying, is a common experience that many people who struggle with addiction have faced.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce a new post on bullying and its interrelationship to addiction.
“Past trauma, including but not limited to bullying, is a common experience that many people who struggle with addiction have faced,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our latest post is a simple yet poignant overview of the basics of bullying and its interrelationship with addiction. Many persons who are seeking drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, or trauma / PTSD therapy often need also to confront their past experience with bullying behaviors."
Interested persons can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/lets-talk-about-bullying/. As the post explains, "In some cases, victims may experience PTSD and physical health conditions such as poor sleep quality, headaches, or even eating disorders. According to a journal about the long-term effects of bullying, “being bullied by peers is the most frequent form of abuse encountered by children”. If a person has been bullied, it’s important to remember that it isn’t their fault, and they didn’t deserve it.'" Another point is that the long-term effects of bullying can be an increase in addictive behaviors that necessitate drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, or therapy for trauma and PTSD. For even more information, readers are referred to the lively blog at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/blog/ which has many in-depth articles on issues around addiction.
Another good resource is the "approach" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains the Centre's "non 12 step" methodology, which fully empowers each client as an active partner in his recovery. It explains that the four key elements are physical, psychological, social, and spiritual. Second, persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology. Finally, as the Centre is exclusively focused on males, it should be noted that a parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada,particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
