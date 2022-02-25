2022 Electric Bike Regulations
Whether you're a seasoned eBiker or a newcomer, every rider should be informed of their state's local and federal electric bike rules.
Anyone thinking about buying an electric bicycle should be aware of their legal riding limitations. Even seasoned eBikers may benefit from a review of eBike rules since numerous jurisdictions' categories have changed as recently as 2020.
If you're new to eBiking, you're not alone; eBikes have grown in popularity in the United States over the previous decade. E-bike demand has overtaken electric bike laws in the United States, leaving several states playing catch-up.
E-bikes have increased in popularity as a pleasant way to explore the outdoors and an environmentally beneficial alternative to car-based travel. Electric bikes are popular for commuting, entertainment, and exercise.
In 2020, the eBike market expanded by more than 23% year on year, with the industry expected to rise even more in the coming 10 years. People all around the country are discovering the benefits of electric bikes to supplement their daily activities or as a way to explore new areas. Public Lands groups recognize the benefits of eBikes and are increasing access to riders in national parks, forests, and wilderness regions.
Several states in the United States are still adjusting to the quick rise in popularity and navigating the adoption of eBike legislation and classifications. In certain jurisdictions, electric bikes are subject to stringent regulations, whilst in others, eBikes lack a distinct vehicle classification and are unclear how they are governed.
Definitions and classifications of e-bikes are becoming more prevalent in the United States. E-bikes are now defined in all fifty states and Washington, D.C. While 36 states now classify e-bikes into three categories, others use non-tiered e-bike categorization. Typically, state legislation focuses on whether e-bikes are classified as scooters, mopeds, or traditional bikes, but definitions vary by state. If you're looking for an e-bike, it's critical to understand your state's e-bike
legislation, which may differ somewhat from the standard three-classification system.
The number of states in the United States that have adopted a multi-tiered categorization system is expanding. All of these states classify e-bikes into one of three categories, therefore each bike might be Class 1, 2, or 3. Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are more suitable for riders who like outdoor activities such as hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. Class 3 electric bikes are well-suited for urban road use and may often be used in place of a motorcycle or moped. All Juiced Bikes are either Class 2 or Class 3 e-bikes.
In the United States, the following classification system is employed. The electrical power of the motor is normally limited to 750W (1 HP) for Classes 1-3, however, a few states allow 1000W motors. An essential aspect of Class 1-3 electric bikes is that they are often permitted in the same places as bicycles, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, bike paths, and national parks. In general, an electric bike can travel everywhere a bicycle can go (with restrictions in some states for Class 3). Class 4 vehicles are only permitted on public roads or off-road on private land.
Pedelec Class 1 (pedal assist)
eBikes that have simple pedal-assist and have a maximum motor-assisted speed of 20 mph (32kph). The motor only activates while you pedal and ceases supporting you once you reach 20 mph.
Throttle on-demand in Class 2
eBikes with both pedal-assist and throttle-assist, as well as a top motor-assisted speed of 20 mph (32kph). When you pedal or use the throttle, the engine kicks in and quits supporting you when you reach 20 mph.
Speed pedelec (Class 3) (speed pedal-assist)
Pedal-assist only eBikes with no throttle and a top motor-assisted speed of 28 mph (45kph). The motor only activates while you pedal and ceases supporting you once you reach 28 mph.
Mopeds and high-powered off-road electric bike in Class 4
Electric mopeds are classified as "motorized vehicles" rather than a bicycle under the law. When you pedal or use the throttle, the motor starts. The highest speed exceeds 28 mph (45 kph), and the motor power exceeds 750W and can reach 5000W. Not to be mistaken with electric scooters, which have simply a throttle and no pedals. The term "moped" is an abbreviation for "motor+pedal," which is a simple way to recall the distinction.
Electric dirt bikes and other high-performance off-road e-bikes are also classified as motorized vehicles because they are throttle-only, exceed 28mph, and feature >750W motors. Of course, there are electric motorcycles.
In addition, electric kick scooters, electric mobility scooters, and electric wheelchairs are normally only permitted on sidewalks and other pedestrian-friendly areas.
Rhode Island
To ride an e-bike on public roads in Rhode Island, you must have a valid driver's license and be at least 16 years old. Electric bikes are defined by the state as bicycles having a top speed of 25 miles per hour (mph) and motors producing no more than two brake horsepower.
South Carolina
E-bikes in South Carolina are not subject to the same registration and licensing procedures as mopeds. Electric bicycle with 750-watt power outlets are particularly exempt from the category of moped.
Washington, D.C.
An electric bike is defined as a motorized vehicle in Washington, D.C. if it has a top speed of 20mph, can be controlled by both human and motor power, and includes operable pedals. To ride an e-bike, you must be at least 16 years old; the same laws apply to both human-powered bicycles and e-bikes.
The rules and regulations governing electric bikes in each state change regularly. We urge that you check your local rules regularly to ensure that you can legally enjoy the benefits of riding your electric bicycle.
