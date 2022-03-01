Learn & Play Montessori Announces Update to Page on Daycare in Fremont, Dublin, & Danville California
Many young parents postponed in-person daycare for their kids during the Pandemic. Now, however, as many are returning to in-person work, they are looking for best-in-class daycares near them”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, is proud to announce a content update to its page on daycare for Fremont, Dublin, and Danville. As more and more parents are returning to in-person work, the demand for best-in-class daycare programs is dramatically increasing.
“Many young parents postponed in-person daycare for their kids during the Pandemic. Now, however, as many are returning to in-person work, they are looking for best-in-class daycares near them,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Accordingly, we’ve updated our daycare information page and clarified the opportunities for Montessori-inspired daycare in Fremont, Dublin, and Danville. Interested parents are encouraged to visit these newly updated pages.”Daycare in Fremont, Dublin, & Danville California
Persons who want to read more can visit the updated page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/. That page explains how we operate as a daycare center and emphasizes that – where possible – we try to make every experience a learning experience. Where age-appropriate, we inculcate Montessori values into our training system. Montessori is all about having the child participate in his or her learning experience. Maria Montessori understood that children inherently want to learn; the goal of the teacher or daycare provider is to “get out the way,” so to speak, and help the child experience learning at their own pace. From the very beginning of the daycare experience, we try to instill a lifetime “love of learning.” Passionate learners start early and thus lay the groundwork for learning passion later in life.
WORKING PARENTS NEED DAYCARE IN FREMONT, DUBLIN, AND DANVILLE
Many Bay Area parents are two-income households. Both Mom and Dad work. Partners of all shapes and sizes have all sorts of families in the Bay Area! We embrace that diversity and recognize that however a “family” is arranged, the need for daycare can be immense. Parents want daycare that offers convenient hours, plus a daycare program that is embedded in a philosophy of learning. By combining wonderful hours, great locations in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, and a Montessori-method, our daycare programs become best-in-class. Interested parents or guardians are encouraged to call us, schedule a school tour, and have a consultation on what will be the best daycare for their child or children.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
