COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites: Opening Delays and Closures

Due to the winter storm, State-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will delay their opening until 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25th. Additionally, the community-run COVID-19 testing sites at Thundermist Health Center in Woonsocket, and East Bay Health Care in East Providence, Newport, and Warren will be closed all day on Friday.

People with vaccination appointments between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Rhode Island Convention Center have been contacted by email. These people can walk in and be vaccinated later in the day. These people can also reschedule by visiting portal.ri.gov. (The other State-run vaccination site, at Sockanosset Cross Road, does not normally open until 11 a.m.)

People with testing appointments at State-run sites have been contacted by email and text message. These people can walk in and be tested later in the day. These people can also reschedule by visiting portal.ri.gov.

