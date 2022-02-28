WHL Team, Victoria Royals deploy Active Witness’ Cloud-Based Access Solution at Home Arena
Active Witness, a provider of cloud-based Access Control systems, is pleased to announce their solution has been deployed by the WHL's Victoria RoyalsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, home of the WHL’s Victoria Royals and the largest arena in the province outside Vancouver, has selected local BC company, Active Witness, to secure its facilities. The arena, located in Victoria, BC, is gearing up for increased event activity amid waning pandemic restrictions and has chosen Active Witness to protect its facilities in place of a traditional badge and reader access system.
Active witness utilizes touchless access by allowing users to use mobile credentials and facial verification instead of facial recognition. Once an end-user’s email and name has been added to the Active Witness app, the QR-code will be accessible through the Active Witness mobile app or through a jpg that will be automatically emailed upon enrollment.
Following approximately two years of ongoing pandemic restrictions, businesses are turning to newer solutions that do not require the use of physical credentials and provide real time facility access data.
In an event center as large as the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with a total capacity of 7,000 seats, having access to real time access data is becoming increasingly important to maintain safe operations for both staff and patrons. With real time access data and touchless access, operational staff can react more quickly to security as well as health and safety protocols and procedures in their facilities.
“Businesses across the world are struggling with managing the complexity of building security and health protocols. Sports arenas and event centers are one of the many industries where we feel our technology is a great solution.” said Rob Bakshi, CEO of Active Witness. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a well-known Canadian arena choose Active Witness to secure their facilities.”
About Rob Bakshi and Active Witness
Rob Bakshi currently serves as Founder and CEO of Active Witness. Earlier in his career he co-founded Silent Witness, a publicly traded company in the surveillance industry until being taken over by Honeywell in 2003. He also served as CEO of Apivio until it was acquired by Nuri Telecom in 2017.
Active Witness (“AW”) is a cloud-based Access Control company located in Vancouver, British Columbia. AW leverages the cloud and AI to provide frictionless security to facilities around the world. AW aims to simplify facility access with cloud solutions, mobile-access, and multi-factor biometrics.
About Victoria Royals
The Victoria Royals are a Canadian major junior ice hockey team and a member of the B.C. Division of the Western Conference in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The team plays its home games at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
