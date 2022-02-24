Manufacturing Caucus Hosts Event with Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers

Trenton – Today the Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislative Manufacturing Caucus met with the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) and alcoholic beverage manufacturers from throughout the state at Source Brewing in Colts Neck to discuss issues that the industry is currently facing.

The gathering consisted of a tour of the facility, a presentation on the obstacles the industry has faced in the last two years and a roundtable discussion to learn about the current issues manufacturers in the industry are tackling.

“Manufacturers across the State faced a plethora of obstacles these last two years due to COVID-19, and the alcoholic beverage industry is no different,” said Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex), co-Chair of the caucus. “Today’s meeting was a great opportunity to meet with a sector that the Caucus had not yet interacted directly with, to hear the concerns they have about the future of their industry, and to take suggestions for future policy. Going forward, we are looking to work with the alcoholic beverage industry more so that this sector of manufacturing can be as successful as possible in New Jersey.”

Currently, close to 250,000 New Jerseyans work within the manufacturing sector, with the industry contributing over $50 billion to the States total Gross Domestic Product in 2020.

“While many people don’t think of them as such, small- and mid-size breweries, distilleries, and wineries, such as Source Brewing, comprise a rapidly growing segment of New Jersey’s manufacturing economy. Acknowledging how crucial manufacturing’s economic multiplier is to New Jersey, I am committed to working with the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and the alcoholic beverage makers to craft a more conducive environment for this often-used but little understood sector of the manufacturing industry,” said Senator Michael Testa (R-Atlantic/Cape May/Cumberland), co-Chair of the caucus. “We all should raise a glass to these exciting enterprises for the jobs they create, the revenue they produce, and the enthusiasm they fuel.”

Today’s gathering marked the first Manufacturing Caucus meeting of the 2022-2023 Legislative Session.