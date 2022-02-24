Submit Release
Speed limit on North Kihei Road reduced permanently to 35 mph beginning Feb. 25

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that the speed limit on North Kihei Road will be reduced permanently from 45 mph to 35 mph, between the Maalea Power Plant access and Sugar Beach (mile point 1 and mile point 3.1), beginning Friday, Feb. 25.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to improve safety for all roadway users and to provide speed continuity through the area. North Kihei Road is a two-lane multi-modal roadway with no sidewalks or bike lanes and lowering the speed limit will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who share the shoulder near traffic.

The speed limit signs will be changed on Friday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the new speed limit will be effective as soon as work is finished. Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic control signs when traveling to their destination.

