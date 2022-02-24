Division of Water Infrastructure to Hold First of Two Virtual Stakeholder Listening Sessions Friday, March 4 on ARPA Stormwater Funding Program

The Division of Water Infrastructure will hold the first of two listening sessions on Friday, March 4 to hear initial stakeholder input on the potential uses for the $82 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Stormwater Funding. The session will be held via WebEx and members of the public are invited to participate online or by phone.

The Division will administer the ARPA stormwater funds and, with the State Water Infrastructure Authority, develop a priority rating system specific to stormwater projects, based on federal and statutory requirements and input from stakeholders.

During the listening session, Division employees will explain eligibility for the projects according to S.L. 2021-180. The State Water Infrastructure Authority’s Stormwater Committee will meet on March 18. This listening session is the first opportunity to provide input for the committee to consider as the priority rating system is developed. A second listening session, also to be conducted via WebEx, is scheduled for March 10 at 1:00.

Who: Division of Water Infrastructure

What: 1st ARPA Stormwater Funding Stakeholder Listening Session

When: Fri., March 4, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: Virtual (WebEx)

To attend the virtual listening session on WebEx:

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=m115dc36c1eb68815dddb4cf6a2352344

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2430 071 3350

Stakeholders may also submit suggestions via email by March 10 to dwi.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov (subject line: DWI ARPA Stormwater).

Development of the priority rating system is anticipated to take place through July 2022. The Division will seek approval of the priority rating system from the State Water Infrastructure Authority by July 2022.

The Division anticipates accepting applications for stormwater funding starting with its Fall 2022 funding round, with applications due Sept. 30, 2022 and awards determined as early as Feb. 2023. Remaining ARPA funds will be awarded in future funding rounds.