Applicator Training Event (CO, OH, OI Categories) Idaho Falls – March 17-18, 2022

March 17-18, 2022

March 17 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm – Exam preparation training

March 18 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm – Proctored Exams

Idaho State University

1770 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Center for Higher Education Building (CHE) Room #213

Registration Capacity 45

Per Idaho State University- Face Coverings are required indoors for all individuals (regardless of vaccination status).

Pre-registration is required.

$36.00 Registration fee includes all necessary study manuals for CO, OH and OI, notepad, pencil and calculator.

All exams are an additional $10.00 per exam.

Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.

Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 11, 2022

Registration capacity is 45 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.