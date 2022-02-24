Applicator Training Event (CO, OH, OI Categories) Idaho Falls – March 17-18, 2022
March 17-18, 2022
March 17 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm – Exam preparation training
March 18 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm – Proctored Exams
Idaho State University
1770 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Center for Higher Education Building (CHE) Room #213
Registration Capacity 45
Per Idaho State University- Face Coverings are required indoors for all individuals (regardless of vaccination status).
Pre-registration is required.
$36.00 Registration fee includes all necessary study manuals for CO, OH and OI, notepad, pencil and calculator.
All exams are an additional $10.00 per exam.
Please note, participants are encourage to review the materials prior to the training.
Pre-registration is required and must be completed by March 11, 2022
Registration capacity is 45 and will be filled on a first come, first received basis.