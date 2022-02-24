More about Butts County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Jackson, GA (February 24, 2022) – On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Milledgeville Field Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Jackson, GA, regarding a Sexual Exploitation of Children investigation. The investigation began after the GBI CEACC Unit, the host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cybertip involved the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography, which resolved to Butts County, GA.

As a result of the search warrant execution, GBI Agents and Digital Forensic Investigators seized electronic devices found to contain child sexual abuse material.

The following individual was arrested and transported to the Butts County Jail:

Tristian Sean Navarro, age 22, of Jackson, Georgia was charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography).

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.