CNC Factory's Python XPR Coming to WPE California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees of Wood Pro Expo (WPE) California 2022, in conjunction with Closets Conference & Expo, will see demonstrations of CNC Factory’s Python XPR CNC router and machining center powered by 5G technology.
Python is completely driverless and allows operations to go into autopilot by pressing a few buttons, says CNC Factory. "From material loading and alignment, to parts marking, quick cutting, spoilboard cleaning, and unloading parts, the Python eliminates all the heavy lifting and mental thinking required by a skilled operator!", says Chris Corrales, CNC Factory CEO.
CNC Factory’s Python’s 5G CNC features include:
• Automatic robotic operations
• No homing
• Driverless mobile control center with 21” touch screen / remote access and wireless remote control
• Ability to design on the machine; compatible with all CAD/CAM programs
• High-flow, double-layer vacuum table with automatic controls
• Plug and play upgrades, including robotic label printing and application.
The twin-bill trade show will take place April 28-29, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center. CNC Factory will have a massive trade show only special as well. Visit Booth 235 at WPE or visit www.cncfactory.com for more details.
Wood Pro Expo features a full day of education and tours followed by two expo days showcasing equipment and supplies for small to medium-sized shops. It has a strong educational component, including free opening keynote presentations, educational conferences, and plant tours. Free Expo admission is available with Exhibitor Code “CNCFACTORY22”. Register online at https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/events/wood-pro-expo.
Jae Santos
