President gets acquainted with economic projects in Shumanay

UZBEKISTAN, February 23 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Shumanay Ecotex company in the Shumanay district.

The company, commissioned in 2020, is capable of producing over 7 thousand tons of yarn per year. Last year, products worth 51 billion UZS were produced and exported for $5 million.

Before that, the biggest problem in the district was unemployment. By employing 500 people, the company has made an important contribution to providing jobs for residents, especially women.

The Head of the state got acquainted with the technological process and products, talked with employees. Responsible persons were given instructions on mastering the next stages of cotton processing.

“To avoid unemployment in the region, there should be three or four such enterprises. It is necessary to implement projects in other areas of the industry too”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The activities of LLC Bahrom Ilgor Cluster were also presented here. Laser leveling of 743 hectares of land was carried out in the cluster. Sprinkling irrigation technology has been introduced on 100 hectares.

“We strive to create sources of income for the population, to increase gross production. What is needed for this? First of all, water. But in the conditions of Karakalpakstan, accounting for water and land is especially relevant. If you use sparingly, carefully, there will be enough water. To do this, it is necessary to improve the farming culture, introduce innovative technologies”, the President said.

Investment projects of the Khorezm region’s entrepreneurs, assigned to the Shumanay district, were presented.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan