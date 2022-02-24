Charta Global to Showcase its Plastic Free, Sustainable Food Packaging Solutions at the Natural Products West Expo

Charta Global Anaheim CA Foopak Hot/Cold Bowl Available Now Bio Natura Products

Consumers demand and governments mandate retailers, brand owners and quick-serve restaurants to eliminate single-use plastics from their supply chains. Bio Natura products are commercially available.” — Anthony Atamimi, Sales Director

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Its revolutionary Foopak Bio Natura range offers households, FMCG brands & quick serve restaurants petroleum-free and recyclable options to tackle the global plastics scourge

Responding to market demands for plastic-free sustainable food packaging solutions, U.S. based Charta Global and its strategic partner Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas will showcase its Foopak Bio Natura portfolio of retail ready hot & cold beverage cups, bowls, frozen food trays, boxes, bags and food wrappers at the Natural Products West Expo, March 10th – 12th at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The featured products on display include APP’s award-winning Bio Natura paper-board along with its suite of finished plastic-free compostable beverage cups. Bio Natura is ideal for hot and cold takeaway food service and ready to eat fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), beverages, bowl, cups and boxes designed specifically for food packaging. The paper packaging product can go from freezer to conventional or microwave oven and back to the refrigerator for storage and reheating. The innovative, fully sustainable and revolutionary aqua-dispersion coating technology replaces harmful petroleum-based and plant-based plastic coatings. Bio Natura material is home compostable within 24 weeks, and certified plastic-free for curb-side recyclability. It is also FDA compliant, meets Halal requirements, and is both REACH and BfR certified for direct food contact.

“Change is happening now as consumers demand and governments mandate retailers, brand owners and quick-serve restaurants to eliminate single-use plastics from their supply chains. Our Bio Natura product is commercial available today, has been market tested and proven to provide both the sustainable attributes and functionality needed for hot-cold liquids, frozen or fried foods in a plastic-free, recyclable, and compostable material”, said Anthony Atamimi, Director of Sales, Charta Global.

Also on display will be the companies’ Enza and Foopak brand suite of lightweight, flexible, PFAS-free line of paper packaging for bakery, liners, packets, wrapping, and bags. The durability of the smooth in-line finishing provides a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based film pouches. Both Enza and Foopak are FDA compliant, and all paper products being featured at the expo are from renewable PEFC-certified fibers.

The APP and Charta Global products can be viewed at Hall C, Booth 2836 at the Natural Products West Expo.

About Charta Global

Charta Global, headquartered in Anaheim, CA, sells an extensive portfolio of paper products which include: coated and uncoated for commercial and digital printing, coated folding box boards, cast coated, food grade products, kraft, colored papers, brief card, woodfree, photocopy & digital papers, carbonless, thermal, art and stationery products. Wholesale distributors, paper merchants and converters throughout North and South America utilize Charta Global’s robust supply chain and logistics programs enabling just-in-time delivery for end use. As a strategic partner of the Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP), Charta Global leverages a state-of-the-art R&D network and leading sustainability practices of one of the world's largest fully integrated pulp and paper manufacturers with more than 20 million metric tons of paper and board manufacturing capacity. www.chartaglobal.com

