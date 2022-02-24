Dulles Glass Donates $1000 to Help Customer Who Lost Everything in Marshall Fire, Colorado
MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 30, 2021, the Marshall Fire burned down hundreds of homes in the Superior/Louisville, Colorado area. On that day, Dulles Glass customer Michael Neustedter, his wife Katie, and one-year-old baby Piper lost their house, cars, animals, and all of their belongings in the fire. Not only did they lose everything, but they lost their very first home and received this devastating confirmation on their baby Piper’s first birthday during the New Year.
Dulles Glass Customer Support team heard about Michael Neustedter’s story for the first time when a custom tabletop returned to their headquarters in February 2022. Unfortunately, the tabletop never arrived at Michael’s house in time for a Christmas delivery. Instead, Dulles Glass received devastating news. “Hearing that a young family has lost everything is heartbreaking and you want to do anything you can to support them.” Luke Burchell, Customer Support Manager, Dulles Glass, said. The custom-cut glass tabletop was meant to be for a DIY dining table project that had taken Michael a few years to build that now was destroyed.
Dulles Glass donated $1000 to their GoFundMe campaign on February 21, 2022, and shared Michael’s story with all their customers through their communication and social media channels to help collect more donations. “It is our duty to help those in need, especially our customers. We started spreading the story on all our social channels and hope everybody donates a little something to help Michael’s family rebuild their lives.” Nancy Hessler-Spruill, Marketing Manager at Dulles Glass, said.
“As a company, our customers always come first and Michael’s story just touched our hearts. It’s heartbreaking and devastating to lose everything within minutes, and I am thankful for the opportunity to help out Michael and his family. Giving back and supporting our customers is at the core of everything we do.” Bahram Nasehi, CEO Dulles Glass, said.
The fundraiser for Michael Neustedter and his family is organized by Amy Neu. All donations, little or big help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-after-house-destroyed-in-co-marshall-fire
Dulles Glass is a custom-cut glass, mirror, and shower door company based in Manassas, VA.
Nancy Hessler-Spruill
Dulles Glass Customer Support team heard about Michael Neustedter’s story for the first time when a custom tabletop returned to their headquarters in February 2022. Unfortunately, the tabletop never arrived at Michael’s house in time for a Christmas delivery. Instead, Dulles Glass received devastating news. “Hearing that a young family has lost everything is heartbreaking and you want to do anything you can to support them.” Luke Burchell, Customer Support Manager, Dulles Glass, said. The custom-cut glass tabletop was meant to be for a DIY dining table project that had taken Michael a few years to build that now was destroyed.
Dulles Glass donated $1000 to their GoFundMe campaign on February 21, 2022, and shared Michael’s story with all their customers through their communication and social media channels to help collect more donations. “It is our duty to help those in need, especially our customers. We started spreading the story on all our social channels and hope everybody donates a little something to help Michael’s family rebuild their lives.” Nancy Hessler-Spruill, Marketing Manager at Dulles Glass, said.
“As a company, our customers always come first and Michael’s story just touched our hearts. It’s heartbreaking and devastating to lose everything within minutes, and I am thankful for the opportunity to help out Michael and his family. Giving back and supporting our customers is at the core of everything we do.” Bahram Nasehi, CEO Dulles Glass, said.
The fundraiser for Michael Neustedter and his family is organized by Amy Neu. All donations, little or big help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-after-house-destroyed-in-co-marshall-fire
Dulles Glass is a custom-cut glass, mirror, and shower door company based in Manassas, VA.
Nancy Hessler-Spruill
Dulles Glass
+1 866-452-7707
nancy@dullesglass.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn