Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,082 in the last 365 days.

AWARD-WINNING CHAMBER GROUP TO PLAY AT NEWLY OPENED “ORCHID GALLERY” in WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN

Lotus Chamber Music Collective String Quartet (PC: Liz Smalls)

Award winning group, Lotus Chamber Music Collective, to play live chamber concert with CacEnsemble and guitarist Charlie Rauh at new art gallery in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The women run Lotus Chamber Music Collective makes their 2022 Brooklyn debut at Orchid Gallery with an eclectic chamber concert celebrating women’s history month. The chamber concert will feature CacEnsemble’s music from the album “Mirror Touch” among displayed commissioned artwork for the album by artist Dorothy Rojas. CacEnsemble will be performing compositions by violinist and ensemble leader, Concetta Abbatte. Guitarist Charlie Rauh will also be performing lullabies inspired by Anne Brontë and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

The repertoire for Lotus Chamber Music Collective includes classical works by Jessie Montgomery, Florence B.Price, and Rhiannon Giddens alongside bespoke arrangements of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”.

Wine and snacks will be available from the Orchid Gallery located at: 168 Johnson Ave. Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Doors at 7:30p and concert begins at 8:00p. General Admission tickets are being sold for $15.

About Lotus Chamber Music Collective
Lotus Chamber Music Collective highlights the diversity in the world by featuring women, LGBTQIA+ community, and BIPOC composers at the forefront of their programming. The concerts are explicitly welcoming to diverse communities and delve deeply into discussions on art and life. LotusCMC is the recipient of the Ensemble Forward Grant from Chamber Music America, made possible by the New York Trust in 2020 and 2021 and has been featured in Westchester Magazine and on the BronxNews Network.

Contact Sasha Ono for an interview about the Lotus Chamber Music Collective and upcoming concert.

###

Sasha Ono
Lotus Chamber Music Collective
+1 914-714-1229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Lotus Chamber Music Collective Excerpts

You just read:

AWARD-WINNING CHAMBER GROUP TO PLAY AT NEWLY OPENED “ORCHID GALLERY” in WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.