AWARD-WINNING CHAMBER GROUP TO PLAY AT NEWLY OPENED “ORCHID GALLERY” in WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN

Lotus Chamber Music Collective String Quartet (PC: Liz Smalls)

Award winning group, Lotus Chamber Music Collective, to play live chamber concert with CacEnsemble and guitarist Charlie Rauh at new art gallery in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The women run Lotus Chamber Music Collective makes their 2022 Brooklyn debut at Orchid Gallery with an eclectic chamber concert celebrating women’s history month. The chamber concert will feature CacEnsemble’s music from the album “Mirror Touch” among displayed commissioned artwork for the album by artist Dorothy Rojas. CacEnsemble will be performing compositions by violinist and ensemble leader, Concetta Abbatte. Guitarist Charlie Rauh will also be performing lullabies inspired by Anne Brontë and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.

The repertoire for Lotus Chamber Music Collective includes classical works by Jessie Montgomery, Florence B.Price, and Rhiannon Giddens alongside bespoke arrangements of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”.

Wine and snacks will be available from the Orchid Gallery located at: 168 Johnson Ave. Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Doors at 7:30p and concert begins at 8:00p. General Admission tickets are being sold for $15.

About Lotus Chamber Music Collective

Lotus Chamber Music Collective highlights the diversity in the world by featuring women, LGBTQIA+ community, and BIPOC composers at the forefront of their programming. The concerts are explicitly welcoming to diverse communities and delve deeply into discussions on art and life. LotusCMC is the recipient of the Ensemble Forward Grant from Chamber Music America, made possible by the New York Trust in 2020 and 2021 and has been featured in Westchester Magazine and on the BronxNews Network.

Contact Sasha Ono for an interview about the Lotus Chamber Music Collective and upcoming concert.

