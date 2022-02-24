Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,174 in the last 365 days.

DNR reminds homeowners to plan ahead for spring burning restrictions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans who intend to burn vegetative debris, such as grass, leaves, brush and untreated lumber, to do so now, when there is ample snow on the ground, rather than in the spring when wildfire risk is greatest due to brown grass and low humidity.

Each year, spring burning permit restrictions are put in place after the snow melts and remain in place until fire danger conditions improve.

“Vegetative debris burn piles are the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota,” said Dan Carroll, DNR northwest region wildfire prevention specialist. “Chipping and composting are encouraged as an alternative to burning whenever possible.”

As Smokey Bear says: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” All fires must be supervised and put out by drowning the remains with plenty of water or snow, stirring and repeating until out cold.

If a fire does rekindle or escape, the person who set it is liable for any damages and wildfire suppression costs. Burning garbage, including chemically-treated or painted lumber, tires, and plastics, is illegal.

Visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris for more information on alternatives to burning vegetative debris. Find more information on the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website or the burning permit information page of the DNR website.

You just read:

DNR reminds homeowners to plan ahead for spring burning restrictions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.