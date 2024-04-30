Fish and Wildlife Almanac, April 30 (published April 30, 2024)

Bear hunt applications due Friday, May 3

Prospective bear hunters have until Friday, May 3 to apply for a bear hunting license from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Applications for the 2024 season can be submitted online, at any license agent or by telephone at 888-665-4236.

A total of 4,030 licenses are available in 15 quota areas where licenses are limited for the 2024 season, which opens Sunday, Sept. 1, and closes Sunday, Oct. 13. Licenses are awarded to applicants via a lottery, and lottery winners will be notified by Saturday, June 1. The deadline to purchase bear hunting licenses awarded by lottery is Thursday, Aug. 1. Any remaining unpurchased licenses will be available over the counter starting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

An unlimited number of bear licenses also will be sold over the counter for the no-quota area that includes east-central and far northwestern Minnesota. No-quota licenses are valid only in the no-quota area.

Hunters with either a quota or no-quota license who are interested in taking a problem bear should contact the DNR wildlife manager for their area(s) of interest to be added to the hunter contact list for any opportunities that might arise.

Complete instructions about how to apply for a bear hunting license, maps of permit areas and a listing of permit availability for each area are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with a ticket purchase.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes seven games this year, with the next one coming up Friday, May 3 vs. the Boston Red Sox. Find more game times and instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on record fish program and fishing opener

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 1, Mandy Erickson, DNR fisheries expert, will discuss the record fish program. This year, the DNR enhanced the program in a few ways, most notably by adding 18 species in the catch-and-release category beyond the four current species that were previously recognized. During the discussion, Erickson will talk about the enhancements to the program, what people should do if they catch a potential record fish, and how to properly measure and document catches.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 8, join DNR staff as they go live while shore fishing to talk about the upcoming fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend on May 11-12. The webinar will focus on the upcoming fishing season, DNR fishing updates, favorite lures, and how to be more successful fishing. People might also hear about a great fishing spot or two!

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.