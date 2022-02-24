Gov. Wolf Highlights Continued Commitment to Good Job Creation through Support for UPS Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Throughout his administration, Governor Tom Wolf has supported the creation of more than 45,200 jobs in the commonwealth through the Governor’s Action Team. Today, he visited the future location of the United Parcel Service (UPS) Northeast Regional Hub, which is one of four UPS locations supported by the state to create 1,721 new, full-time jobs.

“This $8.9 million investment in UPS is just one of more than 400 projects I’ve supported over the past seven years to invest in good jobs for Pennsylvania workers and a stronger, more prosperous economy for all Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “Every single one of these projects is making a difference for local families and communities, and I’m not done investing in them. I’ll never stop fighting for Pennsylvania businesses, workers, and communities.

“I look forward to seeing UPS grow and thrive in Pennsylvania,” added ​Gov. Wolf.

Founded in 1907 as a messenger company in the United States, UPS has grown into a multi-billion-dollar corporation by focusing on the goal of enabling commerce around the globe. The world’s largest package delivery company and a leading global provider of specialized transportation and logistics services, UPS manages the flow of goods, funds, and information in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Through the Department of Community and Economic Development ​(DCED), UPS received $2.7 million in Job Creation Tax Credits, $5.6 million in Infrastructure and Facilities Improvement Program funding, and $659,400 in grants for workforce training and development to expand at four Pennsylvania locations in Lehigh Valley, Carlisle, Lower Swatara, and Philadelphia. The investment will create 1,721 new, full-time jobs and retain another 6,458 full-time jobs which pay living wages that average $52,721 annually.

“UPS appreciates the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their support of these projects as we contribute to the community’s economic vitality,” said Ray Barczak, president of UPS’s East Zone. “Our new and expanded facilities will provide additional opportunities to serve businesses and consumers throughout the state with good-paying jobs.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. Gov. Wolf has invested more than $16 billion over the past seven years to support 404 completed projects, create more than 45,000 new jobs, and retain more than 140,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“We are grateful to Gov. Wolf, the Governor’s Action Team, and DCED for providing the support necessary to assist in UPS increasing their footprint in our region,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber. “For over 100 years, Harrisburg has been at the intersection of commerce and distribution for our country and the world. With this investment we are mobilizing for the next 100.”

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717-783-1116

# # #