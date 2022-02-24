Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

“Vladimir Putin is a dictator bent on the reimposition of the Soviet Union sphere of influence. Today he has proven that he will spare nothing to meet this end. His military invasion of his democratic neighbor is a rejection of the will of its people, who have fought hard for the past decade for their independence.  President Biden and our allies responded with a unified voice, imposing painful and punishing sanctions.  We have provided lethal arms to help its people defend themselves against Russian aggression and will continue to offer material and other support as Ukrainians defend their nation. 

“I join those around the world in praying for the people of Ukraine in their hour of danger. The free world must not allow thuggery and despotism to triumph over democracy and self-determination.”

