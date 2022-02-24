SoCal Non-Profit Nexxt Foundation announces Italian-Themed Benefit Concert, Dinner & Gala 3/25 in Long Beach, CA
W/Michelin-star Chef De Marchi, Italian Guitar Hero Patrick Abbate, Doug "Blues" MacLeod & Beatle Stepsister Ruth McCartney
“I’m used to being around rockstars, but add in a Michelin starred Chef, and now you have the ingredients for a night to remember.” said Liverpool native and L.A. resident Ruth McCartney, EmCee”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexxt Foundation Inc. a Southern California based 501( c) 3 is pleased to announce its first annual all-star gala gourmet dinner and concert to be held at the Ovation Event Center in the Pine Ave District of Long Beach on the evening of Friday, March 25th, 2022, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the local, Orange County based Somerset Homes.
— Ruth McCartney
Event Details:
The event will feature fabulous Italian food by Michelin-Starred Chef Erik De Marchi, served family style, followed by a stellar line-up of guitar virtuosos starting with Memphis Blues Maestro Doug MacLeod and headlined by Italian star Patrick Abbate and VERY SPECIAL surprise guests for a jam session to round out this inaugural event. The Emcee for the evening is Ruth McCartney (yes she is one of THOSE Liverpool McCartneys) and the profits from the event will go DIRECTLY to building a recreation extension for the local LA Area Somerset Homes and Adult Residential Assisted Living Facility in Buena Park, CA.
Silent Auction:
The event will also feature a silent auction featuring many one-off items including 2 signed guitars from Superstars Steve Vai, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd; 2 handmade Renato Giordano Rock and Blue guitars; Italian oil paintings and sculpture; hand designed Pick Guards for Fender with electronics - also from Rock and Blue; a Mrs. McCartney’s Organic Teas, Books and Zoom meet ‘n greet experience with Dr. Angie McCartney (Sir Paul’s step-mom), and various Italian South Bay dining experiences. In addition, there will be a selection of artisanal “Made In Italy” goods supplied by the 50+ vendors coming in from Italy who will also be exhibitors at the Nexxt Expo taking place from March 24- 27 at Crafted at The Port of LA in San Pedro.
QUOTES:
“I was more than thrilled to be asked to Emcee this gourmet, star-studded night for such a good AND LOCAL cause.” said Liverpool native and Los Angeles resident Ruth McCartney “I’m used to being around rockstars, but add in a Michelin starred Chef, and now you have the ingredients for a night to remember.”
“I am proud to be active part of this unique event, symbol of union, cooperation and demonstration of love trough the Nexxt Foundation” said Dr. Renato Giordano (Trento Italy-born) former Lt. Col . of the Italian Air Force and Southern California resident.
“The Expo and the purpose of the Foundation have been the dream of these last three years, and finally all this come together with a superlative team and enthusiastic participation” said Lorenzo Lisi CEO of Nexxt Foundation, (Florence-born) and Pasadena resident.”
For more information on Nexxt Foundation and to receive updates please click here
About Nexxt Foundation – nexxtfoundation.org
Nexxt Foundation (NXTF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charitable organization linked to the NEXXT-EXPO organization doing business in California with the aim to promote events and business relations between the “prosperous and beloved” Made In Italy (from food industry to consumer, from fashion to technology, from arts to alternative energy.)
The strong relationship between the United States of America and Italy, as not only a major member of the European Union but also an originator of arts and innovation.
The Organization has decided to devote a good portion of the proceeds of its activity to the Foundation (Nexxt Foundation) trying to take care and/or contribute in a significant way to the development of projects aimed to improve the quality of life of neglected or developmentally disabled young adults. Namely Somerset Homes in Southern California.
Such contribution and effort could significantly contribute to a better use of the energies of this youth and a better insertion of these persons in a caring society.
About Nexxt Expo – NexxtExpo.com
Nexxt Expo is Los Angeles’ first ever “Made In Italy” expo taking place from March 24th thru 27th at Crafted at The Port of LA in San Pedro. The expo will feature 50+ business coming directly in from Italy and will be a B2B event for the first 2 days, then open to the public on Saturday and Sunday March 26th and 27th. Day passes are $20, and $50 for the VIP admission with access to the VIP lounge, food and wine tastings, and all children under the age of 12 are free. The business genres on display are everything from Italian food & wine to fashion design, art, architecture and the world-famous Aprilia Racing Team / BK Corse will be showcasing a brand-new Italian Made motorcycle as its’ debut in the USA.
Lucy Conlon
McCartney Media LA
+1 310-301-8166
info@mccartney.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Nexxt Foundation Gala Video