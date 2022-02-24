Want your property taxes reduced in 2022? See if you qualify

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — Feb. 24, 2022 — You might qualify for some property tax relief. Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program reduces property taxes on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,500.

The Tax Commission administers the program, but you apply through your county assessor’s office. You can get an application for property tax reduction on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from your county assessor. File the application with your county assessor by Monday, April 18. Applicants must apply every year.

You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

You’re an Idaho resident.

You own and occupy your home or mobile home, and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law that will be calculated in June 2022.

Your total 2021 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $32,230 or less.

You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2022:

65 or older



Former POW or hostage



Motherless or fatherless child under 18



Blind



Widow(er)



Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), or a public employment system not covered by these agencies



Veteran with a 10% or more service-connected disability or receiving a VA pension for a nonservice-connected disability. (You might qualify if your disability application is being processed or appealed.)

Note: Property Tax Reduction benefits won’t reduce solid waste, irrigation, or other fees charged by government entities.

For more information:

Contact your county assessor’s office in Idaho

Call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7736 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660, ext. 7736

Visit the Tax Commission’s Property Tax Reduction webpage

Posted 02-24-2022 tax pros news release general

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.