Maryland Department of General Services Concludes its Class Training for Efficient Facilities Management

February 24, 2022

Office of Facilities Management Presents Certifications to its

First Class of 30 Graduates

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced its first class of 30 Office of Facilities Management professionals receiving certifications from BOMI International (BOMI) in the fields of building systems maintenance, facilities management, and property administration.

“Professional development is key to encouraging staff growth and knowledge in the facilities management industry,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr.. “Training such as this ensures that our facilities management staff is up to date on the latest trends and developments in the facilities management industry.”

DGS is responsible for the statewide management, operation, and maintenance of 55 state buildings and grounds totaling 6.3 million square feet. For the first time in the department’s 51-year history, DGS offered operations and maintenance training to its facilities management staff to improve their professionalism and increase their effectiveness to manage the department’s vast portfolio of state-owned office buildings.

Regional managers, building managers, and maintenance mechanic seniors from DGS Annapolis and Baltimore facility management offices received onsite hands-on training in managing and maintaining energy-efficient buildings. Graduates successfully completed an intensive series of classes and exams focused on a wide variety of building components, such as air handling, plumbing, water treatment systems, system controls, refrigeration systems, and other building systems that work together to provide a comfortable indoor environment.

DGS staff worked to achieve one of three industry-standard designations: Property Administrator Certification (PAC), Building Systems Maintenance Certification (SMC) or Facilities Management Certification (FMC). Several employees were successful in earning multiple certifications.

All training was administered by BOMI, a non-profit organization headquartered in Annapolis. The company is a world-wide leader in training facilities management staff, providing educational products and services to the property and facility management industries. Founded in 1970, BOMI has earned a global reputation as the trusted property and facility educational resource for top corporations, government agencies, property management firms, educational institutions, unions, and trade associations.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.