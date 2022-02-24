Author, Speaker & Former Pro Baseball Player Chris Singleton and Toys for Tots partner on ‘National Reading Month’ Tour
Singleton to visit schools in South Carolina, California
Reading is a gift that children can have with them throughout their lives.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former professional baseball player turned motivational speaker and author Chris Singleton has partnered with Toys for Tots to share his message of tolerance, forgiveness and love while sharing the joy and importance of reading with children.
The Toys for Tots Literacy Program will sponsor the purchase of nearly 2,000 books that will be donated to the students, schools and communities selected as part of the “National Reading Month” tour. A study from New York University found that in low-income neighborhoods, the availability of age-appropriate books per child is somewhere about one book per 300 children.
“Reading is a gift that children can have with them throughout their lives,” Singleton said. “Toys for Tots understands the importance of providing engaging, age-appropriate reading material that provides valuable life lessons about tolerance, forgiveness and love.”
Chris Singleton & Toys for Tots "National Reading Month School Tour"
• Feb. 28 Pendleton Elementary School (Anderson)
• March 2 North Springs Elementary School (Columbia)
• March 8 Manning South Carolina Family Literacy Night (Manning)
• March 9 Christian Unified School K-12th Grade (El Cajon, Calif.)
• March 15 Robert E. Cashion Elementary (Charleston)
• March 16 Charleston Bilingual Academy K-3rd Grade (North Charleston)
• March 21 East Cooper Montessori Elementary School (Charleston)
“While distributing toys to underprivileged children in over 800 communities each year, we discovered the largest barrier to childhood literacy was access to books,” Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Vice President Ted Silvester said. “The Toys for Tots Literacy Program offers our nation's most economically disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to resources that will enhance their ability to read and to communicate effectively. Toys for Tots is proud to partner with Chris Singleton to not only aid in childhood literacy, but to help break the cycle of poverty for less fortunate children.”
Singleton has spoken to more than 100,000 students and teachers across the country and shares a message of overcoming hardships and excelling in the classroom. In 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “Love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written two books: Different, a tribute to Singleton's late mother; and Your Life Matters, a story about the empowerment of black children. His third book, Baseball Around the World, highlights the multicultural aspects of the international game and is expected to be released in June.
